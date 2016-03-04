The president of Phi Delta Theta at Baylor University has turned himself into police after being accused of sexually assaulting a female student at a February 20 party.

Jacob Walter Anderson, 20, is now charged with second degree felony sexual assault.

According to WacoTrib.com, the assault took place in the backyard while a party at the Phi Delta Theta house was in full swing.

“The female said that she had been at a party at a fraternity in South Waco. She said she was handed a drink of some kind of punch and was told, ‘Here you go. Drink this,’” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. “She said shortly after that she became very disoriented, was taken outside by our suspect, who is Jacob Walter Anderson, and she said when they got outside, Anderson forcibly sexually assaulted her.”

Afterwards, she passed out and Jacob left her there outside alone.

“She got sick while she was unconscious, so the outcome here could have been even more tragic,” Swanton said.

Eventually, the female woke up and made her way back into the party. She found a friend and told her what had happened. Together they headed to the hospital.

Waco Trib says Baylor has had a problem with rape allegations recently.

Anderson’s arrest comes as Baylor is facing heavy criticism regarding how the school has handled recent rape allegations. An ESPN “Outside the Lines” report featured multiple women who claimed they were raped by former Baylor football player Tevin Elliott, who was convicted on two counts of sexual assault in 2014 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Anderson was released from jail on a $50,000 bond Thursday evening, but let this serve as a reminder to always look out for friends at parties. It could happen to anyone.