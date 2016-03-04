Of all the Victoria’s Secret Angels, Karlie Kloss might just be our favorite. Why? Aside from the fact that she seems to have legs for days, slays both on and off the catwalk, AND is a member of everyone’s favorite girl gang (her besties include Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge), Karlie is a pretty much all-around amazing person – definitely someone we’d want to be friends with in real life.

Despite her household-name and supermodel-legend status, Karlie has remained true to her friendly, approachable Midwestern upbringing – something you don’t always find easily in the fashion industry. Not to mention she’s started several do-good projects, including a “Kode With Karlie” scholarship for young girls interested in learning computer science and “Karlie’s Kookies,” a collaboration with Momofuku Milk Bar, with proceeds providing meals to hungry children around the world.

Whew – and somehow, this supermodel still manages to find the time to look on-point 24/7. Seriously, her fashion game is strong – from the runway, to the red carpet, to the streets of NYC, Karlie always looks amazing. Read on for our 15 favorite looks. (It was a struggle to pick just 15!)

