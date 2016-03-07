Boston Marathon bombing survivor Victoria McGrath and another fellow Northeastern University student, Priscilla Perez Torres have been killed in a car crash in Dubai.

“Northeastern University has confirmed that two undergraduate students have been tragically killed in a car accident overseas. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Victoria McGrath and Priscilla Perez Torres in this extremely difficult time,” wrote Northeastern spokeswoman Renata Nyul.

Who is Victoria McGrath?

Victoria is the oldest of three siblings from Weston, Connecticut. Those who knew her said she was outgoing and bright. Considering she attended Northeastern University where she double majored in Finance and International Affairs, we don’t disagree.

Prior to the Boston Marathon bombing accident, Victoria had been an intern at Goldman Sachs as a Private Wealth Management Analyst.

Boston Marathon Bombing

Just three years before the fatal car crash, McGrath was hit by shrapnel during the April 15, 2013 bombing attacks by the Tsarnaev brothers.

McGrath was five feet away from the first bomb when it went off in April 2013. A former U.S. Army officer used a t-shirt to tie a tourniquet on her leg, and a Boston firefighter carried her to a medical tent. The image of her below became one of the iconic photos of the marathon bombings.

(Photo via Ken McGagh / MetroWest Daily News via AP)

Fellow survivors as well as the medical center that helped treat her have been posting their condolences to social media.

Life can change in an instant…we know this only too well. Those who survived the Boston Marathon bombings of April… Posted by Norden Brothers – Boston Marathon Survivors on Sunday, March 6, 2016

Our hearts ache for the family & friends of our former patient Victoria McGrath. She made a lasting impact on those who knew her. — Tufts Medical Center (@TuftsMedicalCtr) March 7, 2016

Dubai Car Crash

Few details are known as to why Victoria and her fellow Northeastern student were in overseas, but they may have been there studying abroad. Unfortunately we don’t have any other details as to the car crash itself, but there were reports of a multi-vehicle crash in Dubai that killed 18 people.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Victoria’s friends and family.

This story is developing.

[Via Boston Herald]