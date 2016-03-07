Boston Marathon bombing survivor Victoria McGrath and another fellow Northeastern University student, Priscilla Perez Torres have been killed in a car crash in Dubai.

“Northeastern University has confirmed that two undergraduate students have been tragically killed in a car accident overseas. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Victoria McGrath and Priscilla Perez Torres in this extremely difficult time,” wrote Northeastern spokeswoman Renata Nyul.

Just three years before the fatal car crash that took her life, McGrath survived arguably one of the most horrific mass casualties in the United States. McGrath was just five feet away from the first of two bombs that went off in April 2013. A former U.S. Army officer used a t-shirt to tie a tourniquet on her leg, and a Boston firefighter carried her to a medical tent. The image of her below became one of the iconic photos of the marathon bombings.

(Photo via Ken McGagh / MetroWest Daily News via AP)

McGrath is the oldest of three siblings (two brothers) and just recently finished an internship at Goldman Sachs as a Private Wealth Management Analyst.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family during this difficult time.

VIEW GALLERY