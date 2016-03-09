You probably remember this silver-eyed stunner with the killer bone structure and pout, Jeremy Meeks. The Internet’s jaw subsequently dropped when Meeks’ mugshot surfaced in 2014 after the Stockton, California, police department posted it to their Facebook page. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison last year on weapons charges, but hoped for an early release for good behavior.

“Hot Convict” fans, you can now rejoice. Jeremy Meeks is a free man. The convicted felon was released from prison this past Tuesday, his agent, Jim Jordan, confirmed today to ABC News.

Yes, you read that correctly. The “Hot Convict” has been in jail for the last two years and somehow scored an agent.

Meeks is currently looking forward to a career in modeling and acting. Jordan, in a statement made today, said:

“We have a lot in store regarding Jeremy’s new career. There are a multitude of offers on the table. Jeremy is humbled and grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and prayers for him and his family.”

According to Jordan, Meeks will be spending the next couple of weeks in transitional housing “before he is completely free to start his new journey.”

Today, Meeks thanked his family and fans for all of their support while in prison in an Instagram post. You can view the photo below.

Meeks told ABC News last year that he was working on getting “ripped” in preparation for his modeling career. Looks like all of that hard work really paid off!

