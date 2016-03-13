No celebrity takes fashion risks quite like Olivia Palermo. While many celebrities tend to play it safe when it comes to getting dressed, Olivia clearly isn’t afraid to make a statement. From off-the-shoulder tops, to culottes, to fur, Oliva tries the trends that are tricky to pull off – and somehow always manages to get it so right.

A frequent front row fixture of all the most highly sought after shows at fashion week, Olivia got her start staring on The City, a spin-off of The Hills (#TBT!) that aired from 2008 to 2010. While on the show, Olivia worked in PR at Diane von Furstenberg and in the accessories department at Elle – basically all our fashion career #goals. Since then, she’s become a favorite subject for street style photographers, has designed a collection for Nordstrom, and married German model Johannes Huebl in basically the coolest wedding dress we’ve ever seen.

Need we say more? We’re kind of obsessed. While there’s pretty much no way to narrow Olivia’s best outfits to just 15 looks, these are our faves. Get ready for some major style inspo.

VIEW GALLERY