Every so often a high school student asks a celebrity to prom or a college kid wants to bring a star to their date party. Sometimes, it works – porn star Cherry Morgan had a blast with a Sigma Chi bro from University of Tennessee at his parents’ weekend formal recently. Other times, you’re left bringing a cardboard cut out of Jimmy Fallon as your date.

I’m thinking the latter would be a good alternative for Mr. Patrick Mims, a University of Florida frat bro hoping to bring Jennifer Lawrence to his formal in a few weeks.

It’s clear to see why J. Law would be a great date – she looks great in photos, would pay for someone to make a killer cooler, and will probably order pizza before passing out. However, it’s more likely that she’s going to take out a restraining order than accept Patrick’s invitation after watching the bizarre video he made.

I could try to describe it, but it’s probably better to just witness it with your own eyes. You’ll understand almost immediately.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45DoPYwKd6Y&w=640&h=360%5D

Keep in mind that a Navy Seal asked J. Law to be his date a few months ago and got no response. Either Pat’s video is bizarre enough to work…or he’ll never be able to find a job after graduation.

Better start working on that cardboard cut out, Pat….it’s only two weeks until formal.

[H/T COED]