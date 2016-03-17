Breast cancer affects an estimated 230,000 women each year and more than 40,000 will pass away from it. In fact, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Fortunately, scientists in Colombia have created a bra that may just save lives.

The bra is constructed with infrared sensors. When changes in temperature are detected, the bra will signal the wearer. For example, a green light means there are no issues, a yellow light indicates they might need to make an appointment, and a red light indicates they need to visit a doctor as soon as possible.

“When you have cells in your mammary glands that are anomalous, the body needs to send more blood to that specific part of the body and the temperature of this organ increases,” explained Maria Camila Cortes, an electrical engineering student at Colombia’s National University, according to Fusion.

The bra is currently being tested in a lab.

Of course, this isn’t to say that you should be skipping your gyno appointments; this bra is not by any means a substitute for regular check-ups.