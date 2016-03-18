Okay, we’ll own up to it: While there’s plenty of reasons to be hitting the gym regularly, nothing motivates us to get in shape quite like cute new workout gear – and as college students, there’s pretty much no item of clothing we love as much as leggings. You can wear them to the gym or roll out of bed and throw them on for an early morning class. Did you workout or did you just have trouble figuring out what to wear this morning? Nobody will ever know for sure. Whether you’re in need of new leggings for getting in shape or for Netflix and chilling with an entire pizza at your side (hey, we’re not judging!) these are the pairs you need in your life – they just might make you want to start working out more. (Seriously, they’re that good.)

