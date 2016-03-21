Genetics play a large role in the ridiculous beauty of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a few makeup tricks that we can incorporate into our own routines.

Lindsay Ellingson wrote a guest blog for QVC where she revealed her favorite beauty tricks and hacks. I’ll definitely be trying her trick for getting rid of dark circles, but her reveal on how the VS models get those perfectly blushed cheeks really caught my attention. The best part? Literally anyone can do it – you already have this product in your makeup bag a few times over.

According to Lindsay, the lead makeup artist at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show used lipstick on the girls’ cheeks to give them that rosy look.

“After that was blended he applied foundation on top to slightly mute the color,” she blogs. “This gave us a very natural flush to our cheeks.”

Genius, right? So you can stick your go-to lip color in your purse and get runway-worthy lips and cheeks that will last as long as you do.

“You can apply almost any lipstick to your cheeks,” Lindsay says. “This is especially great if you’re in a rush and only have room for one product in your bag. I recommend sticking with hydrating lipsticks that won’t tug on your skin.”

One look at the Angels’ gorgeous makeup from the show will convince you to try this hack yourself.

