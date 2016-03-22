As if the community showers and your roommate’s lack of urgency to do laundry weren’t scary enough, your dorm neighbors could be experimenting with bombs right in their room next door.

According to Fox 5 DC, police arrested three George Mason University students last week after finding drug paraphernalia and materials used to make homemade bombs in their dorm room.

Court documents show that police confronted the residents in the room on March 16 while responding to a report of flames shooting out of a window. At that point, they found a leafy green substance in the room. The cops later returned with a search warrant and discovered a tool box full of match books, shaved match heads, a mortar and pestle, lighter fluid, hand sanitizer candles, and a PVC pipe, AKA materials that can be used to make homemade fire bombs.

Fellow Jefferson Hall residents were rightfully freaked out.

“It’s surprising to me that no one else on the floor knew about it, and if they did, they didn’t say anything about it,” said student Sydney Cono. “Explosive are very, very harmful, but at least the police caught it before something bad could have potentially happened.”

Someone please fill me in – what is wrong with people?

The school hasn’t talked about the sketchy situation and names of the arrested haven’t been released yet, even though it occurred six days ago. Naturally, people aren’t pleased.

https://twitter.com/heatherjo40/status/712270872661233665