Sorry to everyone who planned their Spring Break vacations for Gulf Shores, Alabama. Following in the footsteps of Panama City Beach, Florida, the popular destination for college students on their spring semester time off just banned alcohol until April 17 to ensure that zero fun is had.

“The city has a responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents and visitors and an obligation to protect the reputation of the city as a family-friendly destination,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “In order to keep spring break in Gulf Shores a safe environment, it is time we take action.”

What is this – Disney World? If the Easter bunny can get into a brawl in the middle of a mall, kids should be able to enjoy a beer on the beach.

Gulf Shores probably thought this was a great move when they announced the ban on Friday, but they might think twice after reading today’s NY Times. The Times ran an article today about how badly PCB is suffering after their spring break ban.

Last week, peak time for spring break, scores of bars, restaurants, clubs, hotels, fast-food franchises and taxi companies that typically see their March profits bulge sat forlorn, with some reporting a 90 percent drop in customers.

RIP, Gulf Shores. You are not irrelevant, even though I never heard of you before this day.

If you’re looking for a fun-friendly week of debauchery, may we suggest some of these spring break locations?