From bright blue eyeliner to bold brows, this spring’s beauty trend lineup is anything but boring. While we’re all for trying a new beauty trend, this spring there happens to be a lot of them. Sure, it means we have plenty of options, but are also totally unsure of where to start. So why not try to take on the trend that already matches your personality and style? Click through for the perfect spring beauty trend to try based on your zodiac sign. You might be surprised how accurate it is!

VIEW GALLERY