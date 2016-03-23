On Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman died several days after her boyfriend beat and choked her in what he calls an LSD-fueled attack. According to The Tri-City Herald, Katy Straaslund, a student at the University of Washington, was rushed to the hospital with no brain activity after her boyfriend, 21-year-old fellow student Casey Henderson, brutally attacked her.

A neighbor called 911 Sunday afternoon and reported that he could hear a man yelling, “You wanna die?” and “I will kill you,” according to the Seattle Times. When the police arrived at Strasslund’s apartment, they heard “moans, groans and screaming,” but the sounds ceased after they had identified themselves. The police looked through the glass door and saw a man strangling a woman. They then forced their way into the apartment and separated the two. They immediately began to perform CPR on Straaslund.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson told the police that he and Straaslund had taken LSD on Saturday afternoon. He became paranoid and believed that Straaslund was conspiring against him. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that Henderson punched her in the face and head and kicked her using moves he learned in tae kwon do.

During the interview, Henderson repeatedly stated, “I thought I killed her.” He has since been arrested and is currently held under a $1 million bail.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

