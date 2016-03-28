We don’t know who decided sporty-chic sneakers were going to be the most major thing in fashion for the past few seasons, but whoever did, we owe her our thanks (and our feet). They’re not just comfy, either. A cool-girl pair of kicks is acceptable for more than just the gym – they look amazing with jeans, skirts, dresses – you name it. They’re the easiest way to dress down any look, and add just enough of an effortless, “I-just-threw-this-on” touch to your outfit.

Still skeptical? These nine pairs that combine fashion and function just might change your mind. From a totally badass pair of all-black leather Coverse, to metallic adidas Superstars, to classic slip-on Vans in a girly rose gold hue, we promsie you’ll find something you’ll want to get in your closet right. Now.

