April 1 is just around the corner, which means anyone with a roommate should watch their back. Need an idea or two for an April Fool’s Day prank to get back at your roommate for all the nights you held her hair back after a frat party? Here you go…

1. The Exploding Water Bottle Prank

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brZXvocHrTI&w=656&h=369%5D

This one is simple. All you need is a water bottle and a gullible friend. Maybe try this one in a place where you don’t mind cleaning up immediately after and your roommate can get a dry shirt after they’ve been fooled.

2. Saran Wrap Door

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ob6stE90TgY&w=656&h=369%5D

Make sure you wake up before your roommate and place some clear plastic wrap in your doorway. More than likely, they’ll walk right into it. Best results come from putting it near the head area – near the floor will just cause a deadly trip and fall that will lead you spending the day at the ER.

3. Mac ‘n Cheese Orange Juice

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSp7BnqVjjk&w=656&h=369%5D

We all love some OJ in the morning, but mixing mac ‘n cheese mix with water creates a very similar color. Replace your roomie’s drink with your new concoction and make sure to have the cameras rolling.

4. Confetti Umbrella

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEsbLa6QGFs&w=656&h=369%5D

Hopefully it’s raining on April Fool’s Day.

5. Texting Shortcuts

Next time your roomie heads to the shower, change their iPhone’s settings to create ridiculous “shortcuts” for texts. For example, you can instruct the phone to shortcut to “I think I’m pregnant” whenever your friend writes, “Hey,” or “What’s up?” They’ll definitely send it accidentally a few times with no idea what’s happening. Simply go to Settings –> General –> Keyboard –> Shortcuts.

6. Doors Wide Shut

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBlZ7OWtKzw&w=656&h=369%5D

It’s simple yet so ridiculously funny.

7. Mattress Removal

While your roomie is in class, remove their mattress, hide it somewhere, and make up the bed like nothing’s wrong. When they come back and ask what happened to their mattress, act like you didn’t notice something was off.

8. The Craigslist Joke

List anything from your friend’s car to a date with them for a super cheap price with their phone number. They’ll be getting confusing calls until you fess up and take the ad down.

9. And This Home Run Prank

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9rymEWJX38&w=656&h=369%5D

If your professor has a similar phone policy, this is the time to scare the hell out of them.