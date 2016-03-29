We are absolutely loving the well-deserved attention Ashley Graham is getting lately – I mean, have you seen her? The girl is all kinds of gorg. However, her Maxim cover has many people shaking their heads.

Take a peek at the cover shot.

And here’s another recent picture for comparison.

From the looks of things, Maxim slimmed Ashley down big time, from her top to her legs. Now I know that magazines Photoshopping models isn’t exactly news, but to feature a woman who isn’t a size 2 and then Photoshop her to appear thinner is just pointless, isn’t it?

One commenter pointed out, “@theashleygraham you’re an ambassador for curvy girls and self esteem building. Than you get photoshopped to look like eva mendes. Just be true to what u believe in and what you’re trying to encourage.”

What’s more is that it looks like Ashley has a third boob coming out of the middle of her chest. The blouse could be pressing against her far breast, but there’s a weird optical illusion I can’t unsee. It’s not as tragically face palm-worthy as Victoria’s Secret’s Photoshop blunder last year, but it’s definitely odd looking.

Check out the rest of her stunning Maxim shots here.

I think one thing is for certain: Ashley Graham has no need for Photoshop, period.