Three first grade students at Winterberry Charter School, located in Anchorage, Alaska, planned to kill a fellow student by poisoning her with silica gel packets, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. The girls have since been suspended.

The principal of the school sent a letter to the girls’ parents to confirm the murder plot. The letter said, “Three students in the class were planning on using the silica gel packets (these are not actually poison, but the students believed they were) from their lunchtime seaweed to poison and kill another student.”

Another student at the school heard about the plot and alerted a school employee as to what was happening.

KTUU spoke with one of the students’ parents who said it wasn’t the first time his daughter’s plan had been foiled. The parent also said that he did not believe the murder plot was “that big a deal” and this was “being blown out of proportion.”

Because a recurring murder plot is totally an every day occurrence, right?

No criminal charges have been filed, but the Anchorage School District confirmed that the girls would return to the school after their suspension was up.

It is currently unclear as to why the girls wanted to hurt their classmate. School psychologists have gotten involved to discern whether the girls truly understood the consequences of their actions.

“Without revealing any information as to what occurred during the investigation there are a lot of conversations to get an understanding of what actually happening, how the students were feeling,” Heidi Embley, the spokeswoman for the Anchorage School District, said to ADN.

[Story via]