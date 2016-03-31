Former Stanford University student and promising swimmer Brock Turner has been found guilty of rape. A California jury deliberated for less than two days before deciding to convict the 20 year old Brock Turner on three counts of sexual assault.

Turner was arrested back in January when two students found him on top of an unconscious woman outside the Kappa Alpha fraternity house, where a party was going on. The students held Turner until cops arrived after he tried to run away from the scene.

They female victim was found unconscious on the ground with her underwear beside her by police. She didn’t wake up until many hours later at the hospital. The victim later said she started to feel out of it after drinking a beer given to her my her sister’s friend and didn’t remember meeting Turner that night. Obviously, she wasn’t consenting.

Though Turner admitted that he fondled the 23-year-old UC Santa Barbara graduate, he’s continued to deny that he raped her.

The athlete was arrested around 1am on January 18, 2015 when two graduate students bicycling on campus saw him on top of a woman who wasn’t moving, in the bushes outside of the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The young man from Dayton, Ohio now faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing will happen on June 2.

