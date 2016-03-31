Forget Midol, Whoopi Goldberg is here to help cure those pesky monthly cramps of yours…with marijuana.

The 60-year-old actress and comedian has been open about using the drug to ease her glaucoma symptoms and now wants to use it to help women, like her granddaughters, who suffer from PMS.

“I have grown granddaughters who have severe cramps, so I said this is what I want to work on,” she said.

Goldberg wants to make it clear, however, that this is not to be used to get high, but rather to allow women to go about their day as they normally would without pain.

“For me…this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort,” she says. “Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work.” “This, you can put it in your purse,” Goldberg continues. “You can put the rub on your lower stomach and lower back at work, and then when you get home you can get in the tub for a soak or make tea, and it allows you to continue to work throughout the day.”

Unfortunately, it’s currently only available in California to those with a medical marijuana license, but hopefully it’ll make its way across the country soon because a piping hot cup of weed tea while WWIII is happening in your uterus sounds pretty damn amazing.

“I want to go nice and slow with this. I don’t want this to be a joke to people. It’s not a joke to women,” Goldberg said.