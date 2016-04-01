Britney Spears has really been upping her Instagram game lately. From hot bikini pics (Photoshopped or not, who cares?) to awesome shots of her tropical family vacations, the pop princess isn’t shy about sharing her life one photo at a time.

If you weren’t following Brit yet, her #TBT post from yesterday will make you hit that “follow” button. Her Throwback Thursday included a blast from the past with a cameo from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Britney gave no insight into when or where or HOW this epic photo came to be, simply captioning the pic “#tbt.” What we can tell you is that it’s peak ’90s/early 2000s nostalgia.

The photo has already racked up 156,000 likes, but if Brit wants to compete with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, she has a way to go. Their celebrity throwback photos prompted double taps from one million or more people in 2015. But really, this Leo/Britney thing will always be first in our hearts.