When Forever 21 launched their Forever21Plus Instagram page back in February, it was immediately hit with mixed feelings. Sure, customers loved having models with more diverse body types represented, but the page advertised as the “destination for fashion sizes 0X – 3X” while showing photos of people who definitely weren’t plus-sized.

Now, they’ve removed the photos of “normal” sized models from the account and stick solely to curvy models and influencers.

A PR rep from F21 told Racked,

“We always appreciate our customers reaching out when they have a concern and therefore have removed some of the images and are working to ensure all of our future posts accurately represent the Forever 21 Plus customer. As a majority of the content on our social media accounts is user generated by our loyal customers, we encourage them to continue to share their own photos to provide a true representation of our clothing, embracing beauty in all shapes and sizes.”

But people still have a few problems.

First off, why is there a separate account especially for plus-size anyway?

“We are all different sizes and shapes, so why characterize and differentiate larger women?” one commenter asked.

Blogger Natalia Lilly, who has worked with the brand, told Racked that she sees both sides of the coin. “Me personally, I don’t care to see a newsfeed full of women who look nothing like me, and are showcasing clothes I cannot fit in nor purchase.”

Although on the other hand, “We are still being categorized. The barrier between slim woman and plus size woman is still there.”

Nonetheless, Forever21Plus has over 50,000 followers and tons of fierce models. Check out some of them below.

