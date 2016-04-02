The list of benefits provided by drinking caffeine go on-and-on.

Regularly consuming coffee has been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and even a reduced likelihood of memory problems later in life. In fact, drinking coffee might even save your liver from a night of heavy drinking and even potentially improve your mental health.

Two studies have connected drinking at least two cups of coffee a day with a lower risk of suicide. Coffee consumption in a more recent study was linked to a lower risk of all-cause mortality, meaning that regular caffeine consumers might live longer than total abstainers.

In short, it really seems that there is nothing that coffee can’t do (and there’s nothing you can’t do while drinking coffee, too)!

However, because there’s always a catch, drinking too much coffee or consuming other sources of caffeine, have been linked to some not-so-great health consequences. Some of these include a heightened risk of miscarriage, lung cancer (when paired with cigarettes) and insomnia. If the coffee is unfiltered, it also might be bad for your cholesterol levels.

So, how do you reap the benefits of coffee consumption without falling victim to the doctor’s office?

By drinking in moderation, of course.

Medical professionals and dietitians suggest keeping your daily caffeine intake between 100 to 300 milligrams. Others are a bit more generous and give a maximum intake total at 400 milligrams. It’s up to you to decide how your body reacts to caffeine.

The only problem is that most coffee brands and caffeinated beverages vary in how many milligrams are present in their products, meaning that your medium coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts doesn’t have the same caffeine levels as a grande size from Starbucks. Obviously, this makes it difficult to know when you’re nearing your daily caffeine limit.

To save you time, we’ve gathered up some helpful illustrations from Business Insider to show you what your maximum caffeine intake looks like – no matter where you get your fix.

If you’re going to Starbucks:

If you’re more of a Mickey D’s sort of person:

In the mood for a latte?

Perhaps you’re a tea drinker:

If you’ve only got the time for a 5-Hour Energy drink:

If you frequently embrace your inner child through caffeinated soda:

And even Red Bull was accounted for:

