Beyonce just announced her new fitness line, Ivy Park, making all of our dreams come true! While we have to wait until April 14 to get on our hands on anything from the line, we can always reflect on the style lessons we’ve learned from Queen Bey already.

Whether she’s on a stage, on the red carpet, or simple lounging around, Beyonce always seems to know what’s best when it comes to style, but she was not always like that.

“Growing up, I was a tomboy,” said Beyonce in an interview with InStyle. “I refused to carry a purse and wouldn’t wear a dress. That was the eighties and it was all about the hip-hop influence-baggy jeans and big shirts.But then I started singing and ended up watching all of the footage of the Supremes and Tina Turner. And I thought to myself, ‘They’re so beautiful. I want to be like them.'”

Take a look at 10 style lessons we’ve learned from Beyonce below.

