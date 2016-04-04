Apparently Aerie’s Male Body Positivity Campaign Was An April Fool’s Joke, And People Are PISSED

I’m always up for a good joke, but Aerie’s April Fool’s Day gag was was pretty sh*tty…and ultimately blew up in their face.

On March 24, a full week before April Fool’s Day, Aerie launched #aerieMAN- an extension of their wildly popular #aerieREAL campaign. Men in a variety of shapes and sizes posed in front of the camera in a series of videos using the slogan, “The real you is sexy.”

Certainly men struggle with body image, but it’s not often discussed- which is why people were all about what American Eagle’s lingerie brand was trying to do. Unfortunately, once they announced it was actually a parody, the Internet flipped. Naturally.

https://twitter.com/garyisnotgary/status/716664073014738944

So apparently the #AerieMAN campaign was a parody. Sorry, @Aerie, but I'm missing the part where it was funny. https://t.co/fv3UEGsx8F

— Melissa A. Fabello, PhD (@fyeahmfabello) April 1, 2016

Whoever decided #AerieMAN was best used as a joke other than a serious campaign has gravely mistaken what freaking year they are in

— Fawn Mead (@xFAWNx) April 1, 2016

I still don't get how the #AerieMAN campaign was a prank! Why would you mock inclusive body positivity?

— It’s Dom Clark: Handsome D&D Player 💖💜💙 (@dom_clark) April 1, 2016

I don't get what's funny about the #AerieMAN "prank." I'd LOVE to see more body-positivity campaigns for men.

— Ponyta (@typicalfeminist) April 1, 2016

Male👏 body 👏 positivity 👏 is 👏 not 👏 a 👏 joke. #AerieMAN

— 🔥✨D.J. Kirkland✨🔥 (@OhHeyDJ) April 1, 2016

Aerie did give a half-assed apology, at least.

“Some aspects of were just for laughs, but we take body positivity VERY seriously: ,” they said in a tweet.

Hey Aerie, guess what? Joke’s on you because that “joke” was actually a good idea and probably would’ve driven more business. Now it looks like you’ll be losing customers. 🙋

