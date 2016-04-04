I’m always up for a good joke, but Aerie’s April Fool’s Day gag was was pretty sh*tty…and ultimately blew up in their face.
On March 24, a full week before April Fool’s Day, Aerie launched #aerieMAN- an extension of their wildly popular #aerieREAL campaign. Men in a variety of shapes and sizes posed in front of the camera in a series of videos using the slogan, “The real you is sexy.”
Certainly men struggle with body image, but it’s not often discussed- which is why people were all about what American Eagle’s lingerie brand was trying to do. Unfortunately, once they announced it was actually a parody, the Internet flipped. Naturally.
https://twitter.com/garyisnotgary/status/716664073014738944
Aerie did give a half-assed apology, at least.
“Some aspects of
#AerieMAN were just for laughs, but we take body positivity VERY seriously: http://on.ae.com/1PK1xAc,” they said in a tweet.
Hey Aerie, guess what? Joke’s on you because that “joke” was actually a good idea and probably would’ve driven more business. Now it looks like you’ll be losing customers. 🙋