If you thought asking your boyfriend to pick up tampons was bad, just wait until you ask him to bring home some pink light bright matte lipstick.

One brave boyfriend hit the makeup aisle armed with a list of makeup for his girlfriend. Unfortunately, he quickly realized he was in over his head. Fortunately (for us), he decided to share the saga on Imgur.

In between learning that matte meant no sparkle and that fake eyelashes are called “falsies,” there was some extreme bonding between this couple going on. Hopefully he respects his girl’s killer smokey eye even more after this life-altering experience. Check out the hilarious conversation below.

We’re praying that last text was a joke.

In related news, I’m definitely changing my name to “My Beautiful Sunshine” in my boyfriend’s phone.