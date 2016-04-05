If you feel like you’ve been seeing everyone and their dog in bomber jackets lately, no, it’s not just you – bomber jackets are everywhere this spring. What’s not to like? They’re the ideal topper for sporting during spring’s unpredictable weather. A bit chilly when you head to class in the morning? Throw one on – their light-as-air, satin-y weight means you won’t sweat to death when noon rolls around. Even Vogue has jumped on the bomber bandwagon, meaning this is a trend that isn’t going anywhere any time soon. From shiny metallics to basic black, there’s a bomber jacket to suit any style – here are a few we’re obsessing over right now.

VIEW GALLERY