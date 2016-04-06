If there’s anything that the Internet is good at, it’s pointing out mistakes – especially inappropriate ones – and not letting the person, or in this case, an institution, forget about it.

On March 31, George Mason University announced that the George Mason School of Law would be renamed The Antonin Scalia School of Law in order to honor the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Antonin Scalia. It did not take long, however, for the Internet to discover an amusing acronym (ASS) for the newly named school.

George Mason School of Law renamed Antonin Scalia School of Law, or ASSLaw…ASSOL. Did NOBODY proof those acronyms? pic.twitter.com/D1C6HncReT — 🌙Brieahn J. DeMeo🌙 (@Brieeeeee) April 1, 2016

It's been pointed out that we now attend #ASSLaw — Andy Bakker (@andybakker) March 31, 2016

.@georgemasonlaw Please tell me I am not the first person to tell you that your new name acronyms to "ASSLaw." pic.twitter.com/r6bTLN0VWC — taber (@taber) April 1, 2016

Not surprisingly, George Mason University quickly revised the law school’s name. In an April 5 announcement, the school sated that the name has been changed to The Antonin Scalia Law School (ASLS).

The new, Internet-friendly name, should be effect on July 1.

