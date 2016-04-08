Brooke Pumroy: Photos Of Lousiana Tech Basketball Player

One name keeps coming up when it comes to the Tyler Summitt scandal: Brooke Pumroy.

Tyler Summitt, son of basketball coaching legend Pat Summitt, resigned from his head coach position today, reportedly due to an “inappropriate relationship” with one of his players.

“It is with great regret that I resign from my position as head coach of the women’s basketball program at Louisiana Tech University. I am profoundly disappointed in myself for engaging in a relationship that has negatively affected the people I love, respect and care about the most.”

SB Nation‘s WNBA blog Swish Appeal is reporting that the 25-year-old Louisiana Tech women’s basketball head coach impregnated one of his players, whose name is still unreleased.

“Multiple sources close to the situation have informed Swish Appeal that the person Tyler Summitt had an inappropriate relationship with is a player, and that she is pregnant. We have decided to not release the player’s name.”

According to Twitter sleuths, Brooke is likely the player in question. She was one of two players who followed Tyler from Marquette when he got the head coaching job at LA Tech.

She had this to say about her coach, according to latechsports.com:

“I spent so much time with Coach Tyler, like two hours a day watching and learning the vocabulary and watching other players. There was so much extra time I had to spend doing that stuff. I was literally the only point guard we had when I got there so I had to learn.”

About their time at Marquette, Summitt told latechsports.com:

“Brooke and I have been developing a relationship for almost four years now. The fact she had to be our starting point guard at Marquette as freshman and sophomore against top talent forced us to have a lot of 1-on-1 time learning how to handle the role.”

The senior is from Fairborn, Ohio.

