Tyler Summitt, the 25-year-old head coach of Louisiana Tech’s women’s basketball team and the son of basketball legend Pat Summitt, resigned from his position after getting caught having an “inappropriate relationship” with one of his players.

“It is with great regret that I resign from my position as head coach of the women’s basketball program at Louisiana Tech University,” he said in a statement released by the school Thursday. “I am profoundly disappointed in myself for engaging in a relationship that has negatively affected the people I love, respect, and care about the most.”

SB Nation‘s WNBA blog Swish Appeal is reporting that Tyler impregnated one of his players, whose name is still unreleased.

Multiple sources close to the situation have informed Swish Appeal that the person Tyler Summitt had an inappropriate relationship with is a player, and that she is pregnant. We have decided to not release the player’s name.

In addition to losing his job, Tyler is married to his high school sweetheart Anne Dennis Ragsdale, so his personal life is about to come apart too, if the rumors are true.

Who Is Tyler Summitt?

Tyler Summitt is the son of basketball legend and Tennessee celeb Pat Summitt. He was a former assistant coach at Marquette before he got the head coaching job at Louisiana Tech.

Scandal Rumors

While nothing official about the scandal has been released, Twitter is gossiping like girls at brunch. Speculation points to one player, Brooke Pumroy, who (along with one other player) transferred to Louisiana Tech along with Tyler.

https://twitter.com/HeyShellRenee/status/718305792340946944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@bustedcoverage we already know it's Brooke pumroy. She transferred and follow him from Marquette — Paul (@iPaul07) April 8, 2016

Tyler Summitt knocked up one of his players, Brooke Pumroy, resigns as head coach at Louisiana Tech.. pic.twitter.com/cNBX4assa4 — Sazha (@Swaggy9er) April 8, 2016

https://twitter.com/jsmith72413/status/718268847665586177

Brooke Pumroy leads Techsters to victory – Monroe News Star https://t.co/BOOBxLku0L pic.twitter.com/KbEcCOmJF4 — Denton Texas News (@DentonTexasNews) February 26, 2016

Again, these aren’t exactly credible sources, so take it with a grain of salt.

