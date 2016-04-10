With all of our favorite celebs, it-girls, models, and even some of our friends (ugh, lucky) headed to Indio next weekend for Coachella, it can only mean one thing: Music festival season is officially upon us. While it can be easy to fall back on the same old uniform of a flower-crown-and-maxi-dress combo, let’s be real – you don’t want to look like every other basic at Bonnaroo. In celebration of festival season finally kicking off, we rounded up this season’s most standout pieces for the festival-bound.

VIEW GALLERY