Festival Bound? Here’s What Should Be On Your Packing List

||

With all of our favorite celebs, it-girls, models, and even some of our friends (ugh, lucky) headed to Indio next weekend for Coachella, it can only mean one thing: Music festival season is officially upon us. While it can be easy to fall back on the same old uniform of a flower-crown-and-maxi-dress combo, let’s be real – you don’t want to look like every other basic at Bonnaroo. In celebration of festival season finally kicking off, we rounded up this season’s most standout pieces for the festival-bound.

VIEW GALLERY

10 Reasons To Date a Girl Who Attends Music Festivals

Read More:
Lifestylecoachella,College Fashion,Music Festivals
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Caroline PirozzoloCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Caroline Pirozzolo is a freelance fashion, beauty and lifestyle writer and student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She’s a fan of leather jackets, drinking way too much coffee, and Instagram-stalking French bulldogs with more followers than her.
  • 10614935101348454