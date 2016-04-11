Get The Look: Kendall Jenner’s Killer MTV Movie Awards Lace-Up Heels

Kendall Jenner has never been one to shy away from fashion risks – she is one of the industry’s favorite models after all – but her look at the MTV Movie Awards this weekend took her style game to new heights (literally). The model rolled up to the red carpet wearing an edgy black dress with a high-low hem, which showed off thigh-high lace-up heels. According to Kendall’s tweet on Saturday night, it looks like it also took not one, but TWO stylists to get her laced in.

Kendall Jenner Lace Up Heels Sandals MTV Movie Awards

Getty Images

While we’re loving the look of lace-up everything right now (just take a look at the top of Kendall’s dress, too!), unfortunately, we don’t exactly have two stylists on hand to lace up our shoes in the morning. (Not to mention thigh-high sandals might get us some interesting looks on campus.) Luckily, there’s plenty of similar styles out there that are much more practical – you’ll want to live in this look all summer long.

Caroline Pirozzolo
Caroline Pirozzolo is a freelance fashion, beauty and lifestyle writer and student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She’s a fan of leather jackets, drinking way too much coffee, and Instagram-stalking French bulldogs with more followers than her.
