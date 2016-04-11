I think we’re all overjoyed to put our puffy winter coats away and say goodbye to black everything once spring rolls around. Finally, a little room to be creative and wear patterns and colors that aren’t covered by jackets and scarves for three chilly months.

While flowers are in bloom, they don’t have to dominate your wardrobe and make you look like a walking garden. Sure, they’re fun and colorful, but it’s just overdone and tired. I think Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly sums it up best.

Don’t feel lost – feel inspired!

The team at Polyvore shared data on what users are searching right now for spring fashion, and floral patterns are no where in sight. We’re talking about plaid tops, striped skirts, and polka-dot blouses that up your fashion game in a unique way as the weather warms up.

Ready to revamp the way you think about spring fashion? We’ve got the trends and pieces from Forever 21 to get you started.

