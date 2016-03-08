Fashion has been having a love affair with with flare pants recently, so it’s no surprise that the statement-making detail has migrated to other pieces of clothing via the fluted sleeve top. Giant, look-at-me sleeves were a hit on the streets New York Fashion Week this February, and Kendall Jenner has been spotted in an all-black, minimalist version of the look – a sure sign that oversize sleeves are officially a trend.

While flared sleeves can seem like a tough trend to take on (literally – with sleeves this big, you have to be careful about where you put ’em to avoid accidentally raking your sleeves through your breakfast!), we’ve seen everything from looks like Kendall’s with cropped, mid-length sleeves to the so-big-you-could-fly-away away and everything in between, meaning you can go as big or as subtle as you want. We love the idea of styling oversize sleeves with something more fitted on the bottom – think Kendall’s skinny, cigarette pants, or a leg-baring mini skirt once the warm weather hits.

Want to get a jump start on your spring wardrobe and shop the trend? Click on to see some of our picks.

VIEW GALLERY