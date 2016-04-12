Kate Middleton isn’t just the epitome of class on her trip with Prince William to India and Bhutan, she’s severe style inspiration.

Despite a close call for a wardrobe malfunction thanks to a particularly strong gust of wind, the Duchess of Cambridge has been absolutely rocking all of her ensembles on the royals’ tour. Kate has a few outfit changes per day, each perfectly suited for the event. From visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to playing cricket in Mumbai (in wedges!), to dressing up for a Bollywood-themed charity gala, Kate’s been straight killing it.

Our favorite look? Ugh, don’t make us choose, but we’re really digging her royal blue Jenny Packham gown with silver beading and her floor-length silk top and matching skirt by Temperley London.

Check out all of Kate Middleton’s ensembles on her tour of India below.

VIEW GALLERY