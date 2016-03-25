Kate Middleton Style: Top 15 Best Fashion Moments & Looks

Is there any other celeb out there that manages to look as perfectly pulled together in every photo ever as Kate Middleton? We think not. Seriously, there is not a single photo in which the Duchess of Cambridge does not look polished and classic.

Sure, being literal royalty and the wife of Prince William probably helps some (0kay, a lot), but for as many photos as there are of Kate, we’ve never seen her in sweatpants or anything remotely sloppy. (Though there was that one time she wore leggings – proof they totally are pants.) Even when playing outside with the too-adorable-for-words Prince George in the middle of June, she looked straight out of a J.Crew ad in a preppy striped shirt, skinny jeans, and loafters. Oh, and nobody can rock a classic, tailored coat or statement-making hat like the Duchess. Need we say more?

Click on for some of our favorite Kate Middleton outfits to date.

