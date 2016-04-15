Despite the anticipation surrounding Beyonce‘s Ivy Park athleisure line, not one person was waiting outside the New York City store.

WTF Beyhive?!

According to Cosmopolitan, there was “no camping out overnight, no eager shoppers. It was so quiet I could hear the birds chirping. All I saw were people walking their dogs and grabbing their morning coffees.”

TBH, I was expecting a Black Friday-esque scene where people were trampling over each other and stabbing one another with hangers. But in fact, it was very much the opposite. Maybe New Yorkers are just too busy working? Idk.

At least people in London are still devoted to their Queen. Here’s an image of a line outside Topshop in England yesterday:

To be fair, people did show up at the NYC shop; it just wasn’t the chaos people expected.

“I woke up and saw the hashtag and could see that London had crazy lines, so I felt like I had to rush to get down to the store,” said one shopper, Krystal. “Why are people not here? It’s Beyoncé. I don’t understand.”

Same Krystal, same.

What people may not realize is that Beyonce’s collection will be at Topshop for good. Oftentimes collections come and go – like Kendall and Kylie’s month-long stint at Topshop – and Balmain’s mere one day at H&M. It’s also super affordable.

So what are you waiting for? Get to a Topshop stat and support your girl like the Queen she truly is.