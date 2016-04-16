As far as we’re concerned, there’s not a lot to not love about summer. No classes, lower stress levels, amazing weather, and long days spent at the beach are just a few of the pros – but in exchange, our beauty routine definitely takes a hit. Melty makeup, frizzy hair and angry, red bumps along our bikini line are just a few of the summer beauty struggles – but what if we told you there were easy hacks for banishing the warm weather beauty blues? It’s easier than you think, and all it takes is a few quick tweaks to your regular routine.

1. Melting makeup

Sure your contour game is super strong, but will it last past noon? When temperatures hit 90 degrees and counting, chances are it won’t. Luckily, the beauty community has a cult-favorite, quick fix for that. A spritz of a makeup setting spray over your face before you head out in the morning will melt-proof your makeup for the whole day. Look for a product that includes calming rose water, like Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray, or try the widely-loved, tried and true Prep + Prime Fix+ by MAC Cosmetics.

2. Raccoon eyes

When it comes to perfecting your peepers, you don’t have to go crazy buying an entire new beauty routine with all waterproof everything in order to avoid the dreaded raccoon look at the end of the day. While waterproof can certainly help, an eye primer can act like sweat-proof glue for your eyeshadow and eyeliner. Urban Decay’s version is pretty much legendary for for keeping everything in place, no matter how gross it gets outside.

3. Cakey foundation

Wearing heavy foundation during the summer can make for a not-so-cute cakey look, and when mixed with sweat, it’s basically a recipe for blemishes. (No thank you!) Lighten up and try a lighter weight product like a BB cream or tinted moisturizer for skin that looks and stays flawless. We like Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB Cream for a super budget-friendly option to get you through the summer.

4. Salty or chlorinated hair

If you’ve ever experienced the struggle of trying to get chlorine or salt water out of your hair, you know that it can result in three washes and a ton of shampoo down the drain. Luckily, it’s apple cider vinegar to the rescue – and this is a super easy DIY. Make a recipe of one to three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar for every cup of water in an empty bottle. Use it in place of shampoo post-swim sesh and cut your shower time in half.

5. Blonde hair turning green

So your blonde mane is turning green from that pool party last week? Don’t freak. Purple tone-correcting shampoos formulated especially for blondes, like this one by Joico, are a thing. (Yes, purple!) The idea is that purple tones in the shampoo attach to the hair and counterbalance any brassy/yellow/green tones in your hair, banishing any blonde girl beauty woes. If you’re a regular swimmer, use it once a week to maintain hair that’s bright blonde, not green.

6. Bubbly, gooey nail polish

Any gal who favors DIY manicures over the salon stuff knows that hotter temperatures can mean weird bubbles in your mani and nail polish that has a gross, melty consistency. To keep nail polish smooth and easy to use, pop it in the fridge!

7. Flat, sweaty hair

If you’re already prone to flat, limp hair, we have some bad news: It’s only going to get worse. The good news? It’s also easy to prevent. Instead of dry-shampooing your hair in the morning, spray your roots before heading to bed each night. This gives the dry shampoo a chance to work its magic, and tossing and turning at night will help distribute it throughout your mane before morning. #IWokeUpLikeThis.

8. Frizzy strands

Every curly girl knows that getting your hair to look flawless in the morning is only half the battle. Summer’s heat and humidity can wreck havoc on your hair throughout the day – leaving you with a frizzy mess on your hands, and hair that’s twice the size it was when you left the house in the morning. To fight midday frizz, take a teeny bit of coconut oil (seriously, don’t overdo it – a little goes a long way), and run it over frizzies and flyaways – problem solved.

9. Chub rub

Contrary to popular belief, running around in a skirt in the summer doesn’t have to end in thigh chafing-induced tears by the end of the day. A little bit of (clear!) deodorant between your thighs before getting dressed in the morning will prevent some major “ow” later.

10. Bleeding lipstick

There’s seriously no better time to pull out the statement-making lip shades than in the summer – but the heat can make for some lipstick that just refuses to stay in its lane. To keep a bright shade where it belongs, apply concealer around the edges of your lips before applying lipstick. The lining around your lips will keep any products from feathering out past your natural lip line.

11. Irritated bikini line

With bikini season comes shaving season, and with shaving season comes the dreaded bikini line irritation. (That is, unless you’re brave enough to wax. In which case, you go girl.) When the struggle becomes way too real, brew a few bags of chamomile tea, and place them in the freezer for 15 minutes. Once they’ve cooled, place them on red, irritated spots to soothe the area.