Alcohol just seems to be getting better and better these days thanks to science.

A raw ingredient of tequila has proven to make bones stronger. Research was recently conducted at Mexico’s Center for Research and Advanced Studies and found that the blue variety of the agave tequilana plant contains substances that will improve the body’s absorption of minerals necessary for healthy bones.

Dr. Mercedes López and his team fed fructose molecules from the blue agave plant to female mice with osteoporosis, a bone disease that reportedly afflicts 200 million people around the world.

Eight weeks later, researchers took a femur sample and measured the animals’ absorption of minerals, like calcium and magnesium, and the protein osteocalcin, which is present when new bones are being formed.

Dr. López said:

“It was found that mice that consumed [these] fructans synthesized nearly 50 percent more of such protein, in addition that the diameter of their bones was higher compared with the subjects which were not supplied with derivatives of the agave.”

The increase in osteocalcin was due to the fructose molecules combining with intestinal bacteria to form short-chain fatty acids.

Dr. López did make a distinction, however. He said:

“We have a second chance to take advantage of the nutrients that were no longer available to the body. However, it is very important that people have a healthy intestinal microbiome because only then it is possible that bacteria ferment[s] fructans to transform them into fatty acids.”

He has since applied for a patent to turn agave into a medication and is hoping to confirm that plant’s health benefits through clinical trials.

In short, if you have a healthy intestinal microbiome, drink up! You’ll be doing your bones a favor. Who needs milk, anyway?

