Deciding to change up your look with a drastic new haircut is simultaneously one of the most exciting and terrifying experiences. After having uber long waist-length hair throughout most of my life, I took the plunge and chopped it all off a few years ago – and me and my just-barely-shoulder-length strands haven’t looked back since. However, I’ve definitely discovered that there are pros and cons to getting a drastic haircut – and unfortunately, not everyone’s haircut experience has a happy ending. So how can you increase your chances of loving your new look when you leave the stylist’s chair? Asking yourself these questions before you make your appointment can help you ensure you’re making the right call.

1. Why do I want the cut in the first place?

Going through a rough breakup? Has it been less than 24 hours since you decided you wanted a drastic hair change? Step away from the scissors. You can always make the decision to get your hair cut, but you can’t make it grow any faster once the deed has been done (that is, without pricey extensions). If you’ve just decided you want to try hair on the shorter side, give yourself time to think it over to make sure it’s what you really want.

2. How will it change my morning routine?

Let me be the one to tell you now: while short hair will probably save you major minutes in the shower (and you’ll definitely be buying shampoo less often), it also requires a little extra TLC in the morning. With long hair, it’s easy to brush it and go, but short hair often requires a little more styling time. Short hair generally doesn’t hide bedhead well, and depending on the cut you’re thinking of getting, you may need to devote a little extra time to styling your strands with product or hot tools to achieve the look you’re going for.

3. Do I have enough hair to donate?

If you have lengthy locks, it’s worth looking into possibly donating your hair to an organization like Locks of Love. When you call the salon to make your appointment, it definitely can’t hurt to ask how the donation process works – you’re cutting it all off anyway!

4. Do I have time for the upkeep?

The shorter your hair, the more you’re going to notice when it’s time for a haircut. Unlike with longer hair, shorter hair, especially styles involving bangs, requires frequent cuts to keep it looking fresh and polished, which can mean spending extra time and money on salon visits. Make sure you’re ready to commit.

5. Does this haircut flatter my face shape?

Research, research, research. It doesn’t hurt to look into what haircuts experts recommend for your face, and see what types of cropped cuts celebs with similar facial features are rocking – it’ll guarantee you’ll not only love the cut, but love it on you.

6. Am I going to the right salon?

This is where a little bit of social media stalking skills come in handy. When deciding on a salon, see if you can find pictures of their work on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter. Do you like the short cuts they’ve done on other clients? Does their aesthetic match the look you’re going for? If there’s one thing I’ve learned while having short hair, it’s that the salon and the stylist you choose matters a lot. It took me almost two years to find the stylist that understood exactly what I wanted, but I’ve never loved my hair more.

7. Do I have photos of exactly the cut I want?

In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words. You may think you’re describing what you want, but bringing along a picture of what you’re going for is the only way to make sure you and your stylist are on the same page.