Nothing is worse than getting to that time of the month and having to deal with period symptoms! Whether you’re in the comfort of your bed or at school, it never feels good to experience that kind of discomfort. Thankfully, there are foods you can eat that will help ease your pain.

Everything from cramps to headaches can be experienced when you’re on your period. While some cases are more extreme than others, there are numerous ways to help the pain that may come with your cycle.

Drinking water is definitely a must! You hear this all the time, but hydrating yourself is super important when it comes to keeping those awful cramps away.

But what about food? There are plenty of foods that will provide you with the nutrients needed to help alleviate some of your worst period symptoms.

1. Bananas

Bananas are filled with nutrients such as vitamin B6 that aid cramps and are loaded with potassium, which can help with bloating!

2. Pineapple

Pineapples contain bromelain, which helps relax muscles and can help reduce inflammation.

3. Broccoli

I know not everyone is the biggest fan of this veggie, but it has magnesium which can help regulate your estrogen levels.

4. Popcorn/Quinoa

Eating complex carbohydrates will boost your mood because of the serotonin they contain. They also provide you with energy!

5. Kale/Spinach

Acne can be a side effect of your period. These leafy greens are filled with vitamin A, which fight dry skin and acne.

6. Salmon

Salmon is good for helping in those moments when you feel tired and irritable! It contains fatty acids that can boost your mood and vitamin B6 which can aid breast tenderness and irritability.

7. Nonfat Yogurt

The calcium and probiotics in yogurt have been shown to decrease menstrual cramps. It can also help with bloating and those dreadful cravings!

8. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate increases the amount of blood flowing to the brain which allows us to feel energized. Now you finally have a reason to eat as much chocolate as you want!