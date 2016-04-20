A shooting near Washington University in Missouri that left a woman injured and prompted a campus-wide alert may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

But we still don’t need gun control, right?

Investigators were looking for a man driving a black SUV Wednesday afternoon, stating that he fired shots at the occupants of a silver car on Forsyth Boulevard near Washington University’s student union building.

According to Fox St. Louis, the gunman still remains at large.

The woman inside the car was struck in the forearm and was treated at the scene. She was eventually taken to a hospital.

An email sent to the members of the Washington University community identified the victim as an employee of Café Bon Appétit in the Washington University School of Medicine. Police did not report on how many shots were fired.

Kevin Murphy, the Clayton Police Chief, said the shooting wasn’t random. He said, “The victim indicated that this was a road rage incident. We are investigating that as a possibility.”

As of Wednesday evening, police did not believe that the shooting had anything to do with Washington University. Regardless, university police placed the campus on lock down. Faculty, students and staff were sent alerts by the school that said to find a secure location and to stay there until further notice.

Wednesday’s shooting marks the third gun-related incident near Washington University’s campus that prompted a campus alert in the past several weeks.

Right, so. More gun control? Please?

