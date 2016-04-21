I Gave Up Sugar For A Week & Here’s What Happened

One gram of sugar is equal to about four teaspoons of granulated sugar.

Many of the articles you see online about people who gave up sugar for a month or more focus on the health benefits of removing sugar from your diet. Although many people think fat in their diet causes a lot of weight gain, sugar really does add on the pounds! I’m not here to discuss that though, I am here to give you the real-life perspective of what happened to me when I quit sugar for only one week. Let’s get into it!

1. I learned that basically every food on the planet has sugar in it.

The next time you eat something, even if it’s a stick of gum, look at the nutrition label and how much sugar is in it. Remember, one gram is about four teaspoons. You’ll notice that basically everything has a least one gram of sugar in it and the majority of the ‘good stuff’ has way more than one gram in it. When I said I’d give up sugar initially, I was thinking I wouldn’t be able to eat candy, sweets, coffee–you know, treats. Little did I know, I wouldn’t be able to eat a lot of breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods either!

2. I was hungry a lot.

As a result of learning how much I couldn’t eat, I was super hungry the first few days–and I’ll be honest, a hungry Isis is a grumpy Isis. I couldn’t eat a Snickers to fix it either. I went grocery shopping and realized that we are so mislead with healthy labels like 100% juice, whole-grain, etc. because although they say those things, most of them are still packed with sugar! Once I identified the four to give things I could eat guiltlessly, I was able to get rid of my ‘hangry’ attitude.

3. I had a hard time sleeping.

I’m not sure if it was because my body was used to crashing after my usual sugar-filled day, but I could not sleep for the life of me! I was up until 3 or 4 a.m. basically every night.

4. I felt energetic around day 4.

I will say that I felt a major increase in my daytime energy around Hump Day. I was even a bit more smiley. Sure, it could have been because the week was almost over and I was just a beautiful three days away from holding a hot cup of coffee again, but whatever the case I felt a lot more energetic.

5. I saved a lot of money.

I saved a good bit of money by quitting sugar for a week because I wasn’t able to make my usual ‘at-the-register’ purchases and I wasn’t buying coffee or other goodies throughout the week. I didn’t realize how much money I spent on things like that until I was consciously trying not to give in to temptation and buy them.

6. I lost three pounds.

Of course, I couldn’t be mad about losing a few pounds. I wasn’t able to eat a lot of foods I liked, but as a result I lost a few pounds without having to pump any iron or walk 10 miles. Nice.

7. I nearly lost my mind.

At the end of the day, I’m a single mother with a newborn and sugar is my friend. Everyone has their vice, and I guess sugar is mine. I enjoy my cup (or six) of coffee in the morning; I like toaster strudels; I like fruit. Not being able to indulge in those things makes me a grumpy first-time mom and I’d like to refrain from that if possible, so–SUGAR PLEASE!

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Isis Nezbeth
Isis Nezbeth is a fresh, free-spirited freelance writer, blogger, and author. She is a proud Twentysomething Scorpio woman who is dedicated to living freely and fulfilling her destiny in life. Her passions include writing, spreading joy, and making love. If she were stranded on a desert island, she’d need her Keurig, pens, paper, and the Baduizm album to die happily–or to survive until someone rescued her. Her greatest blessings in life are her family because even when she had nothing at all, they still made her rich beyond belief. She enjoys karaoke, spinach and mushroom pizza, and alcoholic beverages. Her end goal is to write enough to make at least three people change their life, to make a thousand people smile, and to some day afford a city view with the luxury of keeping her brandy in a decanter on the mantel. Connect with Isis on thegoddesscolumn.com.
