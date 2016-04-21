A new study from the Journal of Applied Microbiology revealed that using the jet air dryers, specifically the Dyson-branded models, is “like setting off a viral bomb in a bathroom.”

When the dryers blast-dry your hands, they are launching the viruses that you’re washing from your hands into the air around you. According to the journal, the viruses “linger for longer periods of time and reach much farther distances.” Paper towels, surprisingly, are a much more sanitary option.

At the cost of the environment, of course.

TechInsider reported that these jet air dryers spread 1,300 times more viruses than paper towels do. Researchers at the University of Westminister in London told TechInsider that of all the thousands of germs that the air dryers blast into the air, about 70 percent of them landed at the height of a child’s face.

They additionally noted that the germs spread as far as 10 feet away from the air dryer and lingered in the air for 15 minutes.

So, how do you go about protecting yourself from the “viral bomb?” The safest option is probably never leaving your house again because literally nothing is safe. So much for Microban and seemingly never ending sources of Purell.

The more reasonable option, however, is never allowing yourself to be put into a situation where a public bathroom is your only option. At least now you have a better excuse to not use those jet air dryers than simply “the loud noise frightens me.”

No? Just me? All right.

