The horrific massacre of eight family members in Pike County, Ohio, on Friday has shook the small community as investigators are still frantically searching for one or more shooters responsible.

Most were shot in the head “execution style” while they slept.

The dead have been identified as members of the Rhoden family of Piketon, Ohio. The victims, seven adults and a 16-year-old boy, were found dead at four homes along Union Hill Road, which suggested to authorities that they might be chasing three or more shooters, according to the Daily Mail.

The victims included a mother slain while her 4-day-old child lay beside her. That child, along with a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old, survived the killings.

“We have a specific family that’s been targeted but I don’t think there’s been a threat to any other members of the community,” Pike County Sheriff, Charles Reader, said. “I’ve given the family precautionary measures to make. They know we’re available.”

Reader did not name a suspect nor provide a motive, but said that all victims are members of the Rhoden family.

The sheriff’s office was notified at around 7:53 a.m. on Friday that two bodies had been found in a bloody scene, according to Reader. Officers were flagged down and were told that other bodies had been located.

Officers found seven people killed at three different residences in the county, two “within walking distance” and the third about half a mile away. An eighth body was located in a fourth residence about eight miles away, Reader said.

Phil Fulton, Pastor of Union Hill Church, stated that the situation was “very out of character” for the community.

Ohio Governor, John Kasich, called the situation “beyond comprehension” and said that the state is currently working with local law enforcement.

Reports we are receiving from Peebles are tragic beyond comprehension. -John 1/2 https://t.co/ez69UUXVdM — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 22, 2016

We'll continue to monitor this closely and the state will work w/ local law enforcement however we can. -John 2/2 https://t.co/ez69UUXVdM — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 22, 2016

