It’s just so freakin’ pretty.

The Internet is currently obsessed with rainbows in every form – that isn’t new information. People are fawning over tie-dyed bagels to psychedelic grilled cheese, but now this love for everyone’s favorite color spectrum is expanding to non-food products. It’s now a growing makeup trend.

Shoppers on Etsy who were looking to introduce something new and fun (read: rainbow and wonderful) to their cheekbones discovered a rainbow highlighter that is now blowing their minds – and for good reason.

Bitter Lace Beauty, an Etsy company, created the Prism illuminator, a highlighter that when applied in a smooth stroke, comes off like a perfect rainbow on your cheekbone.

“So many of you are curious to see PRISM in action … well here she is!” shop owner Jenna shared on Instagram. “Everyone should look like they have been licked by a unicorn, don’t you think?”

Bitter Lace Beauty, a Las Vegas-based online retailer and specialist in highlighters, is currently sold out of the Prism palette as well as the rest of its metallic, colorful products. I’m frankly devastated.

However, it isn’t just Bitter Lace Beauty that is joining the multicolored mania. Moodmatcher is currently selling color-blocked lipstick shades called Split Sticks. These lipsticks adapt to your skin tone and give you three colors in one tube – the right, the left and the blended look of both colors.

I don’t even wear particularly a lot of makeup, but I would definitely use Bitter Lace Beauty’s Prism illuminator if I could get my hands on it. I absolutely do want to look like a unicorn licked me – no other product on the market can do that.

