Buying a graduation dress can be tricky. While you’ll want to dress to kill on your last official day as a college student, it’s also kind of hard to justify paying tons for a dress that will likely spend most of its time hidden under your cap and gown. Should you stick with traditional white or try a statement hue? Not to mention it’s already hard enough to find a dress that strikes the perfect balance between being formal while still not being black tie-level fancy – chances are it’ll be upward of 80 degrees after all.

If you still have yet to find the perfect pick, don’t panic: we rounded up 10 of our favorites. All of them are under $50, meaning you don’t have to blow a ton of cash to look fab. Feel free to stray from basic white too – just because the LWD is the typical pick doesn’t mean you can’t try something fun and different.

