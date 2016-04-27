Ah yes, late April – we meet again. What used to mean prom, warm weather, and the end of the year in high school has been replaced by finals, stress, professors trying to squeeze in one last paper, oh and did we mention stress? Yeah, the struggle is real. Luckily, Leslie Knope and the rest of the Parks and Recreation crew feel your pain.

1. “Oh my god since when are finals already next week?!?”

2. “How does this professor possibly think it’s remotely okay to assign an eight-page paper and a final?”

3. “I’m going to get a start on studying early this year so I won’t have to be stressed later. I’m turning over a new leaf!”

4. “Wait, what do you mean the final is cumulative?!”

5. *15 minutes into studying* “That’s enough for now. I need a nap.”

6. “Okay, back to studying. I need to focus. No distractions.”

7. “If the girls sitting next to me at the library don’t shut up, I’m going to lose it.”

8. “25% off at Forever 21?! It can’t hurt if I take a quick online shopping break…”

9. “Somebody just emailed the whole class a Google Doc study guide, so basically this is the best day of my college career.”

10. “I know I’m stress eating but I don’t even care. I deserve this entire medium pizza.”

11. “I haven’t showered in like, three days, but it’s fine, I’m fine.”

12. “HAH Just kidding. I’ve done nothing but study for the last 48 hours straight. I’m so not okay.”

13. “Wow, all this studying paid off. I’m going to kill this exam.”

14. *Looks at first question* “Uh-oh. This is not good.”

15. “Oh I know this one. I’m about to OWN this question.”

16. “WTF?! WHEN did we learn this?”

16. *Turning in the exam* “About to give my professor the dirtiest look right now.”

17. “Eh, at least I got that over with. I’m out!”