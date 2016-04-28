Rodrigo Alves’ 92,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed some bandages taking over his face in the past few pics. That’s because the airline steward who has spent the last 10 years undoing plastic surgery to resemble a human Ken doll contracted necrosis, when flesh begins to die, following his seventh nose job. He now has to undergo a 10-hour, $70,000 procedure to get a new nose.

Rodrigo was hospitalized after a hole began to appear on his nose and his new septum appeared to come loose. He began to have trouble breathing, and doctors told him the infection may eat through his nose into his face.

The operation to save his nose involves removing cartilage from his ribs to rebuild his nose practically from scratch – after all his plastic surgery, he barely has any bone or tissue left in the nose area.

The native of Spain has spent roughly $445,000 on plastic surgery already but wants this surgery to be paid for by Britain’s National Health Service.

“I know I wasn’t born in this country, but I work and pay my taxes here and have a British passport so I am entitled to get help from the NHS,” Rodrigo told Daily Mail Online. “I’ve always paid for my other operations myself, but this is an emergency because of my breathing problems.”

See photos of Rodrigo Alves as a human Ken doll below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BEoLcCSyt_L/?taken-by=rodrigoalvesuk&hl=en