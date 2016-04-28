If you needed more proof that students can’t even talk about political correctness without losing their minds, here it is.

The University of Massachusetts – Amherst held an event on PC featuring Christina Hoff Sommers (a feminist professor), Milo Yiannopoulos (a journalist who is known for speaking out against the PC police), and Steven Crowder (an actor who posts satirical videos on politically conservative media). The event was titled “The Triggering: Has Political Correctness Gone Too Far?” and let’s just say that a lot of students were “triggered.”

While they were supposed to speak about microaggressions, cultural appropriation, feminism, and issues of race, it seems that most of the event was spent trying to get social justice warriors to quiet down.

As soon at the speakers got on stage, protestors started their yelling and cursing and very mature middle fingers.

At one point, a female protestor began yelling to interrupt the speakers. When she was told to “calm down,” she responded with multiple “f*ck you’s” and claims that being asked to STFU imposes on her free speech. At another point, she does her own little chant about “keeping hate speech out of this gym,” although there was no hate speech. Clearly, she knows exactly she’s talking about.

“Stop talking to us like children!” the protestor shouts.

“Then stop acting like a child,” Hoff Sommers responds (like a boss).

Watch the entire mess here via Campus Reform.